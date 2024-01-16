Ukraine's Leader Pushes Peace Plan As Only Way Out Of Russia War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a gathering of business and financial elites on Tuesday that a peace initiative pitched by Kyiv is the only way to end its war with Russia, a plan that Moscow has already rejected.

Addressing the annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort town of Davos, Zelensky praised the ability of Kyiv's armed forces to withstand the Russian military's onslaught, saying that Ukraine couldn't defend itself against Russia on its own.

He lashed out at Russia for wanting an "endless" war, underlining that the longer the violence persists, the more "costly" the Ukraine war will be on Moscow, while it would boost the likelihood of the rest of Europe into the conflict, he said.

The Ukraine proposal, called "The Peace Formula," has gained the support of a number of countries, while Russia has repeatedly dismissed its terms as "absurd." (end)

ta









MENAFN16012024000071011013ID1107729134