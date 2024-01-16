Russian FM: Implementation Of Putin-Kim Agreements In Full Swing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that work has commenced to implement the agreements reached between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Moscow-based Tass News Agency reported.

"This meeting is the perfect time to summarize the preliminary results of the active work that was launched to implement the agreements" reached during the Putin-Kim summit in September, Lavrov was quoted as saying in his opening remarks at talks with North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui in Moscow.

Last September, Kim met Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in Russia's Far East, and visited the Gagarin Aviation Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the Knevichi Airport, and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate.

Lavrov also noted that Moscow highly appreciates Pyongyang's support in terms of its special military operation in Ukraine. "We maintain close and fruitful cooperation with Pyongyang within the UN and other multilateral organizations. Definitely, we always support North Korea on the UN platform and highly appreciate your similar stance in support of Russia's position, including on matters related to our special military operation in Ukraine," he said.

For her part. Choe said Kim's visit to Russia last September was "very significant to up relations between the countries to a new level as well as to counter provocations on behalf of external forces."

The visit and Putin-Kim summit were "very important moments to raise the friendly relations between the countries to a new level, as well as to create a new milestone in the fight against military threats and provocations of the united imperialist forces," she said. Choe arrived in Moscow on Sunday at the invitation of Lavrov. (end)



