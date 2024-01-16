Jordan FM: Israeli Occupation Commits War Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi said Tuesday that the Israeli occupation forces committed war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking in a joint news conference with his Australian peer Penny Wong, Al-Safadi said "we deal with a catastrophe" that requires an immediate end, calling on the international community to pledge its commitments and reach ceasefire for the 102-day war in the Strip.

He also called for an immediate halt of this aggression especially as more than three million people are kept in the Strip, saying that this runs counter to international standards like what is happening in the West Bank.

This war killed Palestinians, and destroys their lives and peace, he said, referring that the Israeli occupation has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, 70 percent of whom are women, children, and destroyed a whole society, its facilities and infrastructure.

The occupation further murdered journalists, physicians and UN workers than ever in decades, Safadi noted.

Meanwhile, the Australian minister said that her country would contribute to USD 21 million in humanitarian aid, in response to this crisis, to meet humanitarian needs in this conflict.

She stressed the need of addressing the crisis of refugees in which Jordan has played a key role.

She indicated that her country would offer USD four million to the International Committee of the Red Cross and USD six million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), in response to an urgent call, as well as other sums to the program which backs refugees. (end)

