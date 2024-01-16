Kuwait Achieves Bronze Medal In Trap Shooting, Asian Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait won a bronze medal in trap shooting Tuesday with 26 countries participating in the Asian championship held in Kuwait.

Both shooters Nasser Al-Muqlid and Shahad Al-Hawal secured third place in the very competitive championship to achieve the bronze medals along with China, whereas Kazakhstan achieved first place and Iran second, respectively.

The President of the Asian Federation for shooting Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah praised the competitiveness of the Asian teams, which highlights their increasing interest in trap shooting, expecting skeet shooting to be as such, in a statement to the press. (end)

