Israeli Aggression On Gaza Kills 158 Palestinians, 320 Injured

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Palestinian medical authorities said Tuesday that the continuation of Israeli aggression resulted in the killing of 158 martyrs and 320 others injured in 15 massacres against Palestinian families over the last few hours.

During a press conference, medical officials said that many victims are under the rubble and the rescue crews are finding difficulties to reach them.

They pointed that the Palestinian's death toll and injuries reached 24285 martyrs and 61154 injured since the beginning of the war in October 7th.

Palestinian medics called for International institutions to provide immediate medical assistance, noting that there is a lack of Nitrous Oxide and other medical gases in the operation rooms. (end)

