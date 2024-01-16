(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Rashid Al Dhaheri Secures Podium Finish At UAE F4 Championship Opening Weekend



The opening weekend of the 2024 F4 UAE Championship witnessed a spectacular showcase of talent at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, and among the standout performances was that of 15-year-old motorsports racer Rashid Al Dhaheri. The local competitor displayed notable skill and determination, securing a podium finish at the end of Round 1.



The UAE F4 Championship has assembled a fiercely competitive field of 35 drivers from various corners of the world, spanning across Australia, Europe, Italy, Spain, Britain and Asian countries. This championship serves as a winter training ground for these racers, offering them a platform to hone their skills before returning to their respective countries to engage in other competitions and races.



The FIA Grade 1 Yas Marina Circuit hosted an intense weekend featuring two qualifications and three races, with Rashid making his mark among the top 3 drivers during the free practices. Rashid's showing during the weekend's races, coupled with a strategic and skilled performance, resulted in him accumulating valuable points and culminating in a well-deserved podium finish. The youngster's resilience and expertise were evident, contributing to his status as an emerging personality in the world of motorsports.



As the championship progresses, the field of fledgling talents will continue to battle it out on the full Grand Prix track configuration during round two at the Yas Marina Circuit from January 19-21. The high stakes and competitive nature of the championship promises thrilling racing action for fans and enthusiasts alike.



The UAE F4 Championship comprises a total of 5 rounds, with races taking place between the renowned Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit and Dubai Autodrome. The upcoming rounds are poised to showcase the prowess of the young drivers as they navigate the challenges of both circuits, promising a captivating and closely contested championship.



Rashid Al Dhaheri has been fortunate to garner attention from both fans and industry insiders due to his performances. His participation in the UAE F4 Championship is a testament not just to his personal commitment but also to the increasing recognition of the UAE on a global motorsports forefront.







