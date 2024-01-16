Prime Minister Meets With US Senate Member

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Davos: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Senator Chris Coons, a member of the US Senate from Delaware, on the sidelines of the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos.
The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and a number of issues of mutual interest.
