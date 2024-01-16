The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Reyna Elizalde As A Top Pinnacle Realtor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Reyna Elizalde is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Realtor for her contributions as a Residential Real Estate Expert.

Ms. Elizalde, an accomplished real estate agent with over two decades of experience, has been making significant strides in the residential real estate sector. As a valued member of DC Kelley Realty since 2021, she has become known for her exceptional skills in managing scheduling and communications with potential and existing sellers, as well as conducting property listing reviews.

With a career spanning more than 18 years, Ms.

Elizalde has earned a stellar reputation in the real estate industry. Her expertise lies in residential real estate, where she excels in providing top-notch services to her clients. Her commitment to excellence and dedication to her craft have made her a respected figure in the field.

Ms.

Elizalde's journey in real estate began with a strong educational foundation. She earned her associate's degree in accounting from Mid Florida Tech in 1997. This background equipped her with essential skills that have contributed to her success in real estate. She has been a licensed real estate agent in good standing since 2005, showcasing her commitment to maintaining the highest professional standards.

In addition to her extensive experience and educational background, Ms.

Elizalde is affiliated with key industry organizations, including the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors, the Oklahoma Association of Realtors, and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. These affiliations highlight her dedication to staying connected with industry trends and networking with fellow professionals.

As Ms.

Elizalde looks toward the future, she has set ambitious goals for herself. She aims to complete her certification as a seller representative specialist, further enhancing her expertise in the real estate market. Her unwavering commitment to being present and dedicated to her clients will undoubtedly drive her continued success in the coming years.

