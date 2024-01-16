Eleven Brazilian Companies Present Innovations To Reduce Environmental Impacts At IPPE 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Companies from the Brazil Machinery Solutions program will be participating in the world's largest event in the animal protein production and processing sector, from January 30 to February 1, in Atlanta, in the United States, with an emphasis on low-environmental-impact solutions

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With eleven Brazilian companies confirmed for the largest international fair for technology, equipment, supplies and services used in the production and processing of eggs, meat, poultry and feed manufacturing inputs (IPPE 2024 ) the BMS (Brazil Machinery Solutions) export project, aims to increase Brazil's global share in the segment, mainly with an emphasis on solutions focusing on providing a low environmental impact (by optimizing processes that use natural resources, such as water). The BMS is the result of a partnership between ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) and ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency).

Continue Reading

From January 30 to February 1, Brazil will stand out at the fair in Atlanta (United States) with 131 square meters of its own booths, distributed among the companies ExperConsult Engenharia, Farenzena Group, GRATT, Hightech, Ibraflex, KOBRA, Labmaq, Lenke, Semil Equipamentos Industriais, Vantec, and Versátil . In addition to the participation of BMS, the fair will be featuring ABIQUIFI and the Brazilian Renderers project, a partnership between ABRA and ApexBrasil.

On January 30, the Consulate General of Brazil in Atlanta will organize the seminar "An Outlook of the Global Animal Protein Market," featuring representatives from the Government of the State of Georgia, the University of Georgia, and the associations representatives.

The U.S. as a key trading partner

The United States is the world's second largest consumer market for animal protein and the third main export destination for BMS companies. In addition, the country is the main destination for Brazilian exports of machinery and equipment as a whole. In 2022, $53.6 million were exported to this market, with an emphasis on machines and mechanical devices, which were responsible for 16.8% of the total sent to the country.

"The growing appetite for animal protein consumption in the United States, reveals a strategic opportunity for the Brazilian machinery and equipment sector. The key participation in the IPPE fair not only plays the role of boosting exports, but also reinforcing the industry's commitment to more sustainable technologies, strengthening relationships, and leveraging Brazil's potential in the international market." Paulo Guerra, Institutional Relations Manager at ABIMAQ says.

SOURCE Brazil Machinery Solutions