Glaucoma Innovations To Be Presented At 13Th Annual New Horizons Forum In San Francisco

Annual Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum on February 9th at San Francisco's historic Westin St. Francis Hotel.

Attracting nearly 400 participants annually, this unique gathering unites leaders in the field of glaucoma for a full day of informative presentations, stimulating discussions, and valuable networking opportunities. Clinicians, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capital financiers, FDA representatives, key opinion leaders, glaucoma patients - all meet, learn, share ideas, and collaborate at the only event of its kind, aimed at speeding the development of new therapies and diagnostics for glaucoma patients.

Harvard-trained physician-executive, ophthalmic surgeon, inventor and serial entrepreneur, Sean Ianchulev, MD, MPH will deliver the Drs. Henry and Frederick Sutro Memorial Lecture, the Forum's keynote address. Dr. Ianchulev's keynote lecture "The Innovation Journey of an iDoctor" will shed light on recent and on-the-horizon advances in glaucoma care.

In addition to Dr. Ianchulev, more than 50 speakers will be participating from companies and institutions across the US and around the world. Among more than a dozen sessions surveying innovations in glaucoma care, Ike K. Ahmed, MD, FRCSC (University of Utah) will present on "The Future of Interventional Glaucoma," Jeffrey Goldberg, MD, PhD (Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University) will speak during the sessions "Transforming Glaucoma Care: Addressing Unmet Needs" and "Glaucoma Beyond the Office: Maintaining Care Outside the Clinic," a session that will also feature Lama Al-Aswad, MD, MPH , Barbara Wirostko, MD, FARVO , Jason Bacharach, MD , Savas Komban , and Delan Jinapriya, BSc, MD, FRCSC , and Ruth Williams, MD (Wheaton Eye) and Tracy M. Valorie, BS, MBA (TMV Associates) will moderate a session on "Navigating the Evolving Payer Landscape." The complete program agenda can be viewed on the New Horizons Forum website .

New Horizons Forum is the centerpiece of Glaucoma 360 , GRF's signature three-day series of events planned for February 8 to 10, 2024.

Glaucoma 360 concludes Saturday, February 10th with two continuing medical education symposia for ophthalmologists and optometrists. At the 28th

annual Glaucoma Symposium CME, the Shaffer-Hetherington-Hoskins Keynote Lecture will be presented by nationally renowned ophthalmologist Ronald L. Fellman, MD , founder and President of Glaucoma Associates of Texas, past President of the American Glaucoma Society, and 2022 recipient of the Glaucoma Research Foundation's Catalyst Award.

