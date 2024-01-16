Six Projects Awarded With Energy Matching Funds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Governor Gordon approves all six Wyoming-based energy projects recommended for cost-share funding

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA) announced today that Governor Gordon has approved six separate projects to receive Energy Matching Funds. The total awarding for all six projects is $37,513,104 – leveraging over $120 million in both federal funding and private capital for an investment of over $157 million in Wyoming-based energy projects.The Wyoming State Legislature appropriated funds to the Office of the Governor in 2022 to leverage Wyoming-based projects that are seeking matching funds for private or federal funding for research, demonstration, pilot projects or commercial deployment projects related to Wyoming energy needs, including but not limited to, carbon capture utilization and storage, carbon dioxide transportation, industrial carbon capture, coal refinery, and hydrogen production, transportation, storage, hydrogen hub development, biomass, biochar, hydropower, lithium, processing and separation, battery storage or wind and solar energy.“Wyoming continues to show why it is a leader in energy innovation,” Governor Gordon said.“This round of projects -- made possible by the Legislature funding the Governor's Energy Matching Fund -- benefits our core industries and sets our sights on new forms of energy development and economic growth. We are successfully leveraging state funds at a greater than one-to-one basis for technologies that create Wyoming jobs and additional investment.”“The caliber of these six projects shows how Wyoming is truly positioned to be a trailblazer for the future of the energy industry,” said Rob Creager, Executive Director of the Wyoming Energy Authority.“Not only do these companies want to work with our state's incredible natural resources, but they want to work with our communities and experienced workforce. Each of these projects uses a valuable Wyoming resource and, through ingenuity and effort, works to create a future where Wyoming-made energy is very much still front and center of the market.”To read the full press release, including a description of the projects awarded: .

