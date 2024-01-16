East Coast Gaming Congress Will Address, Chart Changes In Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

East Coast Gaming Congress

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As emerging technologies continue to roil the gaming industry and alter social norms, what ground rules need to be set? From unregulated slot machines at convenience stores to illegal websites, how can the regulated, licensed gaming industry address these challenges? Will digital gaming cannibalize or create opportunities for gaming operators and lotteries, as well as other stakeholders? A panel of experts will answer these and other questions at the 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress to be held to be held April 17-18 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. The speakers are:Moderator: Lynne Levin Kaufman, Partner & Co-Chair, Gaming & iGaming Group, Cooper LevensonJeff Morris, Vice President – Public Affairs, Penn EntertainmentJavier Vargas, Chief Executive Officer, BettorViewBrad Cummings, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, EQL GamesTravis Foley, Executive Vice President, BMM Test LabsKevin O'Toole, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board“When we founded this conference in 1996, no one could have anticipated how changes in technology would impact this industry, but we knew that we would need to stay ahead of change, and that is exactly what we continue to do ,” said ECGC co-founder Michael Pollock.“Everyone affiliated with or affected by gaming needs to understand how policies must adapt, and our panel of experts is well equipped to meet that need,” said ECGC co-founder Lloyd D. Levenson, Chairman and CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm.The 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, the longest-running gaming conference in the United States, will include keynote addresses from 11 major industry CEOs. Additional speakers include a wide range of leading regulators, suppliers, investors and other experts who will address a broad array of topics that are central to the future of gaming.The conference will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award to David Rebuck, Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. The cocktail reception on April 17 will honor the legacy of the late gaming pioneer H. Steven Norton.Past ECGC speakers have included six sitting, former and acting governors of New Jersey, as well as all CEOs who have ever led the American Gaming Association. The conference will again provide outstanding opportunities for sponsorships, networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.For more information, visit or contact Donna Vecere at ....

