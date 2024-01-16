Since Ages, Tribals Defending Environment Based On Indigenous Knowledge, Culture, Religious Beliefs: President

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Jan 17 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that since time immemorial, tribal people have been the vanguard of environmental conservation, based on indigenous knowledge, culture, and religious beliefs.

Addressing a public meeting at Mawphlang in Meghalaya, she noted that Meghalaya's people believe that 'U Basa' goddess dwells among lush green forests and she emphasised that tribal practices can be good case studies of how there can be a symbiotic relationship between human beings and nature.

Murmu stated that tribal lifestyle contributes to the promotion of national goals of biodiversity conservation and maintaining the ecological balance.

The President also virtually inaugurated the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road as well as laying the foundation stones for Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim.

Highlighting the role of women in conservation and climate action efforts, she said that it is well-documented that women are at the heart of the conservation efforts.

Women in tribal societies have been showing the way in protecting the environment and sharing their wisdom and skills to enhance adaptation and mitigation, Murmu said, adding that by increasing the participation of women in climate initiatives and decision-making processes, more can be done for effective climate action and biodiversity conservation.

The President was happy to note that Meghalaya has been making a determined effort to emerge as a model state and offering a balanced approach to modernity and tradition. She said that with good FDI inflows, high exports and a dynamic demography, Meghalaya is emerging as a growth leader and offers an inspiring story.

"We all should make serious efforts to preserve this kind of forest which is a treasure-house of biodiversity," she said, adding that Meghalaya has been making a determined effort to emerge as a model state and offering a balanced approach to modernity and tradition.

In his address, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, said that the government has set the ambitious target of making Meghalaya a $10 billion economy by 2028 and the tourism sector being a job multiplier will play a crucial role in to achieve the target and create sustainable livelihoods for the people of the state.

He also said that Meghalaya is taking the lead in preserving its 76 per cent forest cover that will help combat climate change, and thanked the communities that are at the forefront of this effort to preserve and protect their forests.

