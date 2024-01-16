(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IMAX Names Anne Globe as Chief Marketing Officer.

IMAX Logo. (PRNewsFoto/IMAX Corporation)

Former CMO of Skydance Media, Dreamworks Animation to Lead Brand, Film Marketing, Creative, and Social Media Worldwide for Entertainment Technology Platform

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX ) has named entertainment marketing executive Anne Globe as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of IMAX. In her role, Globe will oversee all brand, film marketing, creative, and social media for the global entertainment technology platform. Previously, Globe served as CMO of

Skydance Media as well as DreamWorks Animation.

"Anne is a deeply versatile, experienced, and well-networked executive who has elevated creative work across virtually every medium in partnership with some of the most celebrated filmmakers and artists," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "2023 was a banner year for IMAX in which the Company demonstrated the breadth of awe-inspiring experiences it can deliver globally, and Anne's leadership will be critical as we bring more diverse films and events to our fans than ever before."

"IMAX has built an incredible brand that is admired and has real momentum worldwide, which creates a rare, valuable opportunity to push the envelope in how the Company engages its audiences," said Globe. "I've known Rich for many years, and I'm excited to work with him and his team to bring everything I've learned working across film, TV, games, and digital platforms to IMAX as it expands into new experiences and events."

As CMO of Skydance Media, Globe oversaw the company's brand, marketing, digital, social media, corporate communications and licensing team across its diverse portfolio of productions - from feature films and animation to television and interactive games. In her role, she developed marketing and distribution strategies for key franchises including Mission: Impossible, Terminator, and Jack Reacher. In her role at DreamWorks Animation, she oversaw marketing, distribution, and licensing for franchises including Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and Madagascar.

Anne has served as an adjunct professor for the University of Southern California's Business of Cinematic Arts program since 2018. A longstanding member of the entertainment community, she is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Women in Film, Women in Animation, and the American Film Institute. Her work has been recognized by The Hollywood Reporter (Top 100 Women in Hollywood), Variety (Marketing Impact Report), and Fast Company (Most Creative People in Business).

About IMAX Corporation



IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.



IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2023, there were 1,731 IMAX systems (1,651 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."



IMAX®, IMAX®

3D, Experience It In IMAX®,

The

IMAX

Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVETM, and IMAX Enhanced®

are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit

. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram ( ), Facebook ( ), LinkedIn ( ), X ( ), and YouTube ( ).

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

Jennifer Horsley

[email protected]

Media:

Mark Jafar

[email protected]

SOURCE IMAX Corporation