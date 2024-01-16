The Sohagi Law Group's Margaret Sohagi, Nicole Gordon And R. Tyson Sohagi Recognized As 2024 Super Lawyers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group

announced that all three of the firm's Partners, Nicole Gordon , R. Tyson Sohagi and Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list.

Annually, the lawyer rating service Super Lawyers recognizes no more than five percent of attorneys in each state. This honor highlights lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements and garnered substantial peer recognition. The selection process is rigorous and patented, involving a comprehensive statewide lawyer survey, an independent candidate evaluation, and specialized peer reviews within various practice areas.

Margaret Sohagi's practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). She provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, appointed elected officials. When necessary, Ms. Sohagi zealously defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

Nicole Gordon advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate levels. She focuses her practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Act (ESA), and Planning and Zoning Laws.

Tyson Sohagi's practice focuses upon environmental law, land use and planning law, the Coastal Act, the California Environmental Quality Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Public Trust Doctrine and election law. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley that assists with SLG's review of issues involving complex legal and technical issues. Mr. Sohagi advises public clients on complex matters such as infrastructure projects (port facilities, airport facilities, rail facilities, and renewable energy), development projects (including housing, mixed use, retail, and entertainment), and land use plans.

The Sohagi Law Group

handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

