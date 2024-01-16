E-Commerce Wave 2024 Conference Announces Its First Edition In Miami

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Happening on April 12, E-commerce Wave 2024 will feature workshops, exhibitors and networking, food and music
E-commerce Wave will take place at The Climate and Innovation Hub, Miami
The event will be on April 12 at the Climate and Innovation Hub We're thrilled to present eCommerce Wave Miami-an exciting opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for eCommerce in the heart of Miami!”
- Oscar Diaz, Founder Sobefy Agency and EWM24 OrganizerMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI 2024 is set to kick off in South Florida with a one-day summit on April 12, 2024. The event will take place at The Climate and Innovation Hub, highlighting workshops, exhibitors, and networking opportunities, as well as food, live music and dance.
E-COMMERCE WAVE MIAMI 2024 will offer a day of insights and networking opportunities in a friendly and vibrant environment. From illuminating keynotes by industry leaders to hands-on workshops on Shopify and Amazon selling, attendees will be able to experience a diverse agenda catering to both seasoned professionals and budding entrepreneurs. The full list of speakers and agenda will be announced soon via the summit's website: ecommercewavemiami
The event will feature over 50 brands, 10+ keynote speakers, 5+ workshops, offering tools and knowledge for those seeking to improve their e-commerce business model and practices.
WHAT TO EXPECT
- Workshops: Engage in practical workshops covering topics such as Email Marketing, Mobile App Integration, AI in e-commerce, and the latest advancements in 3D technology.
- Exhibitors & Networking: Explore the future of online retail with showcases of the latest innovations and solutions in eCommerce technology. Each exhibitor will conduct a captivating product presentation on stage.
- Live Music, Food, and Dance: Experience a lively party to balance the professional aspects of the summit. Enjoy live music, delectable food, and dance in the heart of Miami's vibrant atmosphere.
ABOUT OUR IMMERSIVE VENUE
The Climate and Innovation Hub is a low-waste event space that seeks to minimize the environmental impact by developing an ecosystem with local partners to reduce waste streams while giving back to our local neighborhood through the Regenerative Placemaking Framework developed by Future of Cities.
SAVE THE DATE
APRIL 12, 2024
THE CLIMATE AND INNOVATION HUB 224 NE 59th St, Miami, FL 33137
FROM 10:00AM UNTIL 8:00PM
