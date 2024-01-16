Burkina Faso Beat Mauritania At AFCON With Last-Gasp Penalty

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Bouaké: Bertrand Traore came off the bench to score a 96th-minute winner from the penalty spot as Burkina Faso beat Mauritania 1-0 in their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

The match in Bouake was all set to finish in a goalless stalemate until Issa Kabore went down in the box under a challenge from Mauritania defender Nouh El Abd four minutes into stoppage time.

Called across to review the tackle on the pitch side monitor, the Moroccan referee decided to give a spot-kick and Traore, who has made just six appearances for Aston Villa this season off the bench, sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The result means the Stallions, runners-up at the 2013 AFCON, are top of Group D after rivals Algeria and Angola drew 1-1 on Monday.

Burkina Faso's next outing is against Algeria in Bouake on Saturday.

Appearing at their third consecutive Cup of Nations, Mauritania are still without a win at the tournament in seven attempts.