Becker Milk Company Announces Special Dividend

SPECIAL DIVIDEND
The Directors of the Company have declared a special dividend on Class B Special and Common Shares of $1.00 per share. This dividend will be paid to those shareholders of record as of January 24, 2024 and payable on January 31, 2024.
The dividend will be considered as an eligible dividend for Canadian tax purposes.
For the Board of Directors
G.W.J. Pottow, President
Tel: 416-698-2591
