Nate Cain, Congressional Candidate For WV-2, Calls For Capital Punishment For Those Engaged In Human Trafficking

Nate Cain, Republican Candidate for Congress in West Virginia 2nd District

Nate Cain for Congress in WV's 2nd District,

Nate Cain's Uncompromising Commitment to Strong Legislation, Aiming to End the Scourge of a Modern-Day Slave Trade Through Bold Measures to Protect the Innocent

- Nate Cain, Republican Candidate for Congress in WV-2WEST VIRGINIA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nate Cain, Federal Whistleblower & West Virginia's Republican Candidate for Congress, Calls for Capital Punishment for Those Engaged in Child Labor, Forced Labor & Human TraffickingTaking a Stand: Nate Cain's Uncompromising Commitment to Strong Legislation, Aiming to End the Scourge of the Modern-Day Slave Trade Through Bold Measures to Protect the InnocentNate Cain, a federal whistleblower, and Republican candidate for West Virginia's 2nd District, has announced his support for federal legislation that would make child labor, forced labor and human trafficking a capital offense. This announcement comes as a response to the alarming rise in modern-day human slavery and the need for stronger measures to combat this heinous crime.The Bureau of International Labor Affairs, an agency within the Department of Labor, defines child labor, forced labor, and human trafficking very clearly:~Child Labor is defined by ILO... in the Worst Forms of Child Labor: all forms of slavery or practices similar to slavery, such as the sale or trafficking of children, debt bondage and serfdom, or forced or compulsory labor; the use, procuring or offering of a child for prostitution, for the production of pornography or for pornographic purposes; the use, procuring or offering of a child for illicit activities; and work which, by its nature or the circumstances in which it is carried out, is likely to harm the health, safety or morals of children.~Forced Labor is defined by ILO...as all work or service exacted from any person under the menace of any penalty and for which the said person has not offered himself voluntarily.~Human Trafficking is defined by the Palermo Protocol as the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring, or receipt of an individual by means of threat or use of force or other forms of coercion for the purpose of exploitation."According to the Department of Justice, almost 800,000 children are reported missing each year, while another 500,000 children go missing without ever being reported to authorities. The White House Conference on Missing, Exploited, and Runaway Children focused on a wide range of topics related to children's safety, including child abduction; runaway and homeless youth; international child abduction; sex trafficking of children; child pornography; Internet safety, and corporate and community involvement." . Many of these children are victims of trafficking, being sold into slavery or forced into the sex trade. This issue has become a growing concern for law enforcement agencies and the government.Cain believes that the current laws and penalties for child labor, forced labor and human trafficking are not strong enough to deter criminals from engaging in this evil. Cain exclaimed that this has led to the number of people living in slavery today to be three times the amount that existed at the height of the transatlantic slave trade, according to the UN's own International Labour Organization (ILO). Cain stated, "Human trafficking is a grave violation of human rights and it is our duty to stop the perpetrators, protect the vulnerable, and bring justice to the victims. I am committed to making sure that those who engage in this atrocious crime against humanity in the worst forms face the ultimate consequence - the death penalty." Cain is also concerned that FBI resources are being pulled from human trafficking and child pornography cases, to be redirected toward lesser crimes, as indicated by FBI Whistleblower, Steve Friend.Cain's support for this legislation has garnered praise from various organizations and individuals fighting against this issue. He is determined to dismantle the modern slave trade in America, including the current's administration's open border policies that aid and abet the traffickers, when Cain is voted into Congress. He is an ardent supporter of the organizations fighting on the front lines. He recently commented on one of those groups,“I was honored to have recently joined I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. at their charity event in Wheeling, West Virginia, to help spread awareness of human trafficking. I hope to work with groups like theirs to engage our representatives, senators, and their staffs to bring attention to this important issue and develop solutions to end the scourge of human trafficking and slavery in America.”As the election approaches, Nate Cain's stance on human slavery and his work to promote meaningful legislation will undoubtedly be a critical factor for voters in the 2nd District. Nate Cain's commitment to fighting this crime and protecting the innocent has earned him the support and trust of many, and he hopes to use his Congressional platform to bring about necessary change.*To donate to Nate Cain:Contact:Nate Cain for CongressWest Virginia 2nd DistrictContact: 844-750-0364...Nate Cain is a veteran and the FBI Federal Whistleblower written about in the Daily Caller. He submitted evidence to the DOJ IG, referenced in the Durham Report, page 78. Nate Cain is a Cyber Security Expert and founder of Cain & Associates. He worked extensively on election integrity, having been called on as an expert witness and cyber forensic investigator by Donald Trump's White House in the 2020 election. Nate Cain stands firmly with Donald Trump and endorses him for President of the United States. Cain is running as a Republican, the true Conservative candidate for US Congress in WV-2, @NateCain4WV. #RaisingCain #2024AccountabilityNate Cain Endorsed by General Michael Flynn , National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump:Military Service:.U.S. Army 307th Signal Battalion, HHC, Camp Carol, South Korea (Enlisted).U.S. Army 1111th Signal Battalion, Company A, Raven Rock (Enlisted).U.S. Navy TACTRAGRUPAC, Detachment Yokosuka, Japan (Civil Service).U.S. Navy PHNSY & IMF, JBPHH, Hawaii (Civil Service).U.S. Marines MARFORCYBER, CPT #83, Fort Meade, MD (Civil Service)

