Chicago Auto Show Partners With Hyatt Regency Mccormick Place As Official Hotel Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Auto Show is partnering once again with the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place to provide exhibitors, media and consumers with special room rates surrounding the 2024 show, Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. The Chicago Auto Show is excited to welcome new brands into the show this year that have never exhibited in Chicago before, making for a unique show experience that show goers have not seen in the past. In addition, the Chicago Drives Electric indoor EV test track is expanding to include nine brands with more than a dozen vehicles to experience.

Continue Reading

The Hyatt Regency McCormick Place is conveniently connected to the McCormick Place convention center providing easy show access without even having to step foot outdoors. The hotel offers multiple food and beverage outlets just steps from the show floor – many offering a discount to overnight Chicago Auto Show guests. Just a short walk from the show floor, guests will enjoy modern guestrooms and sweeping views of the Chicago Skyline. The negotiated room rate for the Chicago Auto Show block is $168. The negotiated rate for First Look for Charity – scheduled for Friday, Feb. 9 – is $147. Internet and health club/pool access is included with the price of the room.

The Chicago Auto Show is partnering with the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place to provide special rates for the 2024 show.

Post this

"It's with great enthusiasm that we once again open our doors to the esteemed Chicago Auto Show," announced Jarrod McLauchlin, Interim General Manager at Hyatt Regency McCormick Place. "This annual gathering is a highlight, bringing together a passionate community of car lovers from all over the Chicagoland area. Each year brings new excitement and we're eagerly anticipating this year's event. We can't wait to meet everyone at the show!"

Hotel rates are subject to availability and booking deadlines. All rates are net non-commissionable and neither the hotel nor the auto show will pay commissions on these rates. There is a 72-hour cancellation policy to avoid a one-night room and tax charge.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit . For more information on the 2024 Chicago Auto Show or First Look for Charity, please visit ChicagoAutoShow

or

ChicagoAutoShow/media .

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow .

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show