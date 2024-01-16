Under The Directives Of HH Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed, The Prize Pool For The UAE President's Cup For Purebred Arabian Hor...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and President of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC), announced an increase in the prize value of the UAE President Cup for the Arabian Purebred Horses Classic Series, organised by ADEC and will be held in February 2024. The prizes have increased to AED 4.5 million, making it one of the most lucrative races locally and internationally.

The first-place prize value has been boosted to AED 2.5 million, followed by AED 1.5 million for Second place, AED 250,000 for Third place, and AED 125,000 for Fourth place. The remaining placements retain their previous values, with Fifth Place receiving AED 75,000 and Sixth Place AED 50,000.

The UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses Classic Series attracts a stellar lineup of champion horses each year. It is one of the most awaited events on the racing calendar, with owners, stables, and trainers fielding their best jockeys and horses to compete for the prestigious title.

The race grasps the attention of horse racing enthusiasts from all over the world, with millions watching it live on TV, online, or cheering from the ADEC stands.

HE Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC), expressed his immense gratitude and appreciation for the directives of HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and President of ADEC to increase the prizes of The UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses Classic Series to AED 4.5 million, which is organised annually by the Club.

HE stated:“This cup, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, holds a special place in our hearts. For over three decades, it has become one of the most globally recognised events in the Arabian Purebred Horses Classic Series with its valuable prizes.”

HE added that the increase in prize value contributes to supporting and enhancing the popularity of purebred Arabian horse racing. This, in turn, encourages future generations to engage in the equestrian ecosystem and consequently the sport itself; in addition to attracting champions from around the world to compete for the honour of winning the prestigious title.

Permalink