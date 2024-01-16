KBI Biopharma, Inc. And Argonaut Manufacturing Services, Inc. Forge Strategic Alliance To Support Global Biopharmaceutic...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- KBI Biopharma, Inc. (KBI), a JSR Life Sciences company and cGMP contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Argonaut Manufacturing Services, Inc. (Argonaut), a cGMP contract manufacturing organization (CMO) serving the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics industries, today announced a strategic alliance offering biopharmaceutical clients with end-to-end drug substance and drug product manufacturing solutions. The arrangement provides a seamless integration of drug substance and drug product manufacturing by combining KBI's leading drug development and biologics manufacturing services with Argonaut's expertise in sterile fill-finish. The alliance reinforces both companies' commitment to support customers in bringing clinical and commercial therapies to patients quickly, safely, and efficiently.

Biopharmaceutical organizations are expected to benefit from this strategic collaboration through accelerated timelines and the scalable manufacturing capacities offered by both organizations.

“At KBI Biopharma, we have always been committed to delivering innovative solutions that accelerate the development and manufacturing of life-saving therapeutics. Our state-of-the-art facilities and world-class team have consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in biopharmaceutical development,” said J.D. Mowery, President and CEO of KBI Biopharma.

He continued,“Similarly, Argonaut has established itself as a trusted provider in the industry, known for its cutting-edge technologies and exceptional track record in drug product manufacturing. Their commitment to quality and efficiency aligns perfectly with our own values and vision. This collaboration represents a new era of collaboration and innovation in the biopharma industry.”

“We believe this strategic alliance resolves a key issue for biopharmaceutical organizations as it greatly improves the alignment and integration between two complex and critical aspects of drug development and manufacturing. Biopharmaceutical companies will benefit from an integrated solution that is faster, more flexible, and leverages the unique expertise of our two organizations,” said Wayne Woodard, Founder and CEO of Argonaut.“Argonaut's fill-finish capabilities are scalable from first-in-human clinical material for rare diseases through commercial batches of approved products. With this collaboration, biopharmaceutical organizations can now seamlessly move from development to full-scale manufacturing, saving both time and capital expenditures.”

In January 2023, Argonaut announced a capital investment focused on the significant expansion of its Carlsbad, CA manufacturing facilities with increased capacity and scale, and this agreement with KBI furthers its commitment to continual growth.

About Argonaut Manufacturing Services, Inc.

Argonaut Manufacturing Services is an FDA-registered cGMP contract manufacturing organization (CMO) dedicated to providing custom manufacturing and supply chain solutions for biopharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. Aseptic drug fill/finish features state-of-the-art automated equipment for high-yield filling of sterile injectable drugs including biologics, peptides, small molecule, and vaccines. Diagnostic manufacturing includes proprietary lyophilization technology and a spectrum of kitting capabilities. Projects are supported with full analytical quality control services including warehousing and global shipping logistics. Serving innovators in the life science, molecular diagnostics, and biopharma industries, Argonaut provides a wide range of flexible solutions for diverse outsourcing needs.

More information available at .

About KBI Biopharma, Inc.

KBI Biopharma, Inc., a JSR Life Sciences company, together with its affiliates, is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. As a global leader in mammalian cell line development, with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions, KBI enables the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. With each of its 500+ client partners, KBI works closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate drug development programs.

Global partners are utilizing KBI's technologies to advance more than 160 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of ten commercial products. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps partners advance drug candidates to the market. KBI serves its global partners with eight locations in Europe and the USA. More information is available at .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink