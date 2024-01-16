Exagrid Announces New High Density 2U Product Line For Rack Space Efficiency

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced two major new product updates. ExaGrid will ship three new appliance models: the EX54, EX84, and EX189, which offer the largest single scale-out system storage capacity for any backup storage on the market. In addition, ExaGrid announced that in March of 2024, ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage appliances will be an object store target supporting the S3 protocol with object locking.

One of the key highlights of the updated product line is that all ExaGrid appliances will be available in 2U models, offering rack space efficiency which allows organizations to save on rack storage and cooling costs while accommodating large data backups and future data growth.

The largest ExaGrid system configuration, comprised of 32 by EX189 appliances in a single scale-out system, can take in up to a 6PB full backup with 12PB raw capacity, making it the largest single system in the industry, that includes data deduplication. In addition to the increased storage capacity, the EX189 is four times more rack space efficient than the previous 4U versions of ExaGrid appliances.

ExaGrid's line of 2U appliances now include the EX189, EX84, EX54, EX36, EX27, EX18, and EX10 models. Each appliance has processor, memory, networking, and storage so that the backup window stays fixed-length as data grows, eliminating expensive and disruptive forklift upgrades. Up to 32 appliances can be mixed and matched in a single scale-out system. Any age or size appliance can be used in a single system eliminating forced product obsolescence.

“ExaGrid continues to innovate its Tiered Backup Storage with a goal of eliminating all of the challenges that organizations face when it comes to backups,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“In addition to offering the largest backup system in the industry, we are excited to offer all of our appliances in 2U models, providing even better economics and efficiency when it comes to rack space, power, and cooling costs. ExaGrid also offers the only system with a disk-cache Landing Zone that is tiered to a non-network-facing long-term retention repository which creates a tiered air gap for security, and the only approach to deduplication that doesn't negatively impact backup and restore performance. We invite organizations to test our Tiered Backup Storage system in their own backup environment and measure it against their current backup storage solution. We are also pleased to announce that ExaGrid will be an object store target for Veeam using the S3 protocol and that ExaGrid will support M365 backups direct from Veeam. ExaGrid will work with Veeam to qualify the S3 Object Storage release as Veeam Ready.”

In addition to the 2U appliance models, ExaGrid continues to build out its support of protocols by announcing its support for S3 object storage with object locking, in addition to already supporting NFS, CIFS, Veeam Data Mover, and Veritas NetBackup OST. In the first release for S3, ExaGrid will support Veeam writing to ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage as an object store target, including Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 directly to ExaGrid. ExaGrid will support other backups applications with S3 in future releases.

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

