61 New Food And Beverage Industry Planned Projects For November 2023 Holds Firm With October

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Industrial SalesLeads announced today the November 2023 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Food and Beverage industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 61 new projects in the Food and Beverage sector for both November and October.







Image Caption: Research confirms 61 new projects in the Food and Beverage sector for both November and October.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news .

Food and Beverage Project Type



Processing Facilities – 33 New Projects Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 34 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity



New Construction – 27 New Projects

Expansion – 25 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 17 New Projects Plant Closing – 1 New Project

Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)



California – 8

New York – 5

Texas – 4

Illinois – 3

Tennessee – 3

Kentucky – 2

Michigan – 2

Minnesota – 2

North Carolina – 2 South Carolina – 2

Largest Planned Project

During the month of November, our research team identified 1 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Nissin Foods USA, who is planning to invest $228 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 641,000 sf processing and warehouse facility at 1170 Bracken Rd. in PIEDMONT, SC. Completion is slated for late 2025.

Top 10 Tracked Food and Beverage Projects

TEXAS:

Grocery chain is planning to invest $60 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility at 4710 N. Interstate 35 in SAN ANTONIO, TX. Construction is expected to start in early 2024, with completion slated for Summer 2025.

WISCONSIN :

Dairy company is planning for the construction of a 311,000 sf of distribution, cold storage, and office facility on County Line Rd. in FRANKLIN, WI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Specialty nut oil producer is planning for the expansion of their processing, warehouse, storage, and office facility in DENAIR, CA by 62,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2025.

GEORGIA:

Vending equipment mfr. is planning to invest $20 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing, training, warehouse, and office facility in SAVANNAH, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. They will relocate their operations upon completion.

NEVADA:

Food packaging service provider is planning to invest $13 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a processing facility in NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MINNESOTA:

Food processing company is planning to invest $7 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 360,000 sf processing, warehouse, and office facility in CANNON FALLS, MN. They have recently received approval for the project. They will consolidate their operations upon completion.

TEXAS:

Specialty food products mfr. is planning to invest $4 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on 122,000 sf of warehouse and office space at 31895 US Hwy. 90 in BROOKSHIRE, TX. They will relocate their operations upon completion in early Fall 2024.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Fresh produce company is planning for the expansion of their warehouse and office facility in ALLENTOWN, PA by 49,000 sf. They have recently received approval for the project.

MASSACHUSETTS:

Animal feed mfr. is planning for the construction of a 21,000 sf processing facility at 233 Old Webster Rd. in OXFORD, MA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Winery is planning for the construction of an 18,000 sf production facility in ST. HELENA, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at .

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:



Industrial Manufacturing

Plastics

Food and Beverage

Metals

Power Generation

Pulp Paper and Wood

Oil and Gas

Mining and Aggregates

Chemical

Research and Development

Distribution and Supply Chain

Pipelines

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Buildings

Waste Water Treatment Data Centers

More information:

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc