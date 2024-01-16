(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Today, Optimal Blue announced releases related to its publicly listed, native mobile app for the Optimal Blue PPE – the industry's most widely used product, pricing, and eligibility engine. The releases consist of a new mobile app for Android, as well as enhancements to the company's mobile offering for iOS.







Caption: iOS app: OBMMI pricing analysis is available to the public (left). Easily search scenario pricing (right).

“Loan officers no longer sit at their desks all day, so Optimal Blue made it a priority to put 'pricing in their pocket' with full product and search capabilities from the convenience of a mobile device,” said Kevin Foley, director of product management, Optimal Blue.“With just a few taps, a loan officer can identify the best product, rate, and price for their borrower without the constraint of being in an office. This helps them operate more efficiently and competitively, while also delivering a better experience to prospective homebuyers. Plus, it's a truly native mobile app experience, built specifically for the mobile devices loan officers are using.”

By giving loan officers the flexibility to access scenario pricing from any location, the Optimal Blue PPE (OB) Mobile app assists with timely and productive borrower conversations. OB Mobile allows users to price scenarios and save favorites to a dashboard for quick access. With a single tap, these scenarios can then be refreshed to show the best product, rate, and price, as well as any interest rate movement on a given day. The app displays the full array of pricing inputs and granularity currently available on the web version of the Optimal Blue PPE, including custom fields. All eligible products and rates are presented, including any adjustments, notes, and advisories. Ineligible products are also displayed, along with a reason for ineligibility.







Caption: Android app: Browse scenarios across investors (left) and save favorite scenarios for quick access (right).

In addition to an all-new app for Android, the app for iOS now includes pricing analysis from the Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices (OBMMI). Calculated from actual locked rates with consumers across approximately 42% of all mortgage transactions nationwide, the OBMMI includes multiple mortgage pricing indices developed around the most popular mortgage products and specific borrower attributes. The inclusion of this market data adds new value to a broader range of users. Any loan officer or person – regardless of whether they are an Optimal Blue client – can access OBMMI pricing analysis via the app, with PPE functionality reserved for client login.

“As the public continues paying close attention to rate movement in 2024, we're pleased to make our interactive OBMMI pricing analysis available in a native iOS app anyone can download,” Foley added.“OBMMI access will be added to the Android app later this year.”

OB Mobile is publicly listed for both Android and iOS and available for download today.

About Optimal Blue:

Optimal Blue is the market leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology. The company facilitates transactions among mortgage market participants through its Marketplace Platform, actionable data, and technology vendor connections. The platform supports a range of functions for originators and investors to automate and optimize core processes related to product, pricing, and eligibility, hedge analytics, MSR valuation, loan trading, social media compliance, and counterparty oversight. The company's premier product, pricing and eligibility engine – the Optimal Blue PPE – is used by 64% of the top 500 mortgage lenders in the U.S.

For more information on Optimal Blue's end-to-end secondary marketing automation, visit .

X/Twitter: @OptimalBlue #Mortgage #HousingFinance #MBS #SecondaryMarkets

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media:

Caption: iOS app: OBMMI pricing analysis is available to the public (left). Easily search scenario pricing (right).

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Johnna Szegda

Depth for Optimal Blue

...

404.798.1155

News Source: Optimal Blue