Karmic Selling: New Bestselling Book Redefines Sales As An Act Of Service

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 - The Kormac Group, an international management consulting firm, today announced the publication of 'Karmic Selling: Earning Business by Earning Trust' (ISBN: 978-1642258608) in partnership with Advantage Media. In his first book, entrepreneur and Kormac CEO Stan Gwizdak reveals how he's built his career by helping others.







“Forget rainmakers, growth gurus, and secret sauce – sales is about trust,” asserts Gwizdak.“Emphasizing connection, kindness, and authenticity, my book gives readers practical tools to achieve lasting personal and professional fulfillment.”

Five-star rated by Readers' Favorite and a #1 New Release in Amazon's Business Ethics, Management, and Sales & Selling Management categories, 'Karmic Selling' was welcomed by top editorial reviewers:



“Practical and inspiring tips to forge rewarding 'business friend' relationships.” Our verdict: GET IT – Kirkus Reviews

Editor's Pick:“Insightful guide to authentic connections and building trust in sales.” – Booklife by Publishers Weekly “A fresh, authentic approach to sales ... down to earth and straightforward ... an uplifting business book.” – Foreword Clarion Reviews

Advance reviews from top business executives were equally enthusiastic:



“A timely reminder about the power of authentic human connection.” – Paul J. Tudor, CEO, Private Equity

“Fabulous insights on being a great human, building success, and enriching your life.” –Richard Ward, Former Senior Vice President, Baker Hughes

“Concise, practical, and absolutely the right way to sell.” – Bruce Hoechner, Board Member/Former CEO, Rogers Corporation

“Thoughtful guidance to make all the relationships in your life more rewarding.” – Steve Henderson, Executive Vice President, Leggett & Platt

“A must read for everyone.” – R. Kevin Wells, Lecturer, Auburn University Harbert College of Business “Lays the foundation for how to be truly genuine and achieve success.” – Stephen Lazar, Jr., Fortune 1000 Operations Director

Inspired by the kindness he's given and received throughout his career, Gwizdak wrote the book for sales executives, entrepreneurs, and anyone looking for a better way to do business. Readers will learn how to serve others with a clean heart, bring their most authentic self to work, and cultivate lifelong business relationships. As CEO, consultant, and coach, Gwizdak provides the tools readers need to lead a more authentic, prosperous, and happier life. The journey begins with one simple question:“How can I help you?”

Early in his career, Gwizdak spent decades in the corporate trenches and saw the dangers of environments where everyone takes, takes, takes – instead of giving. A life-threatening car accident spurred him to escape the toxicity and start his own consulting firm, which adheres to a strict“No a–holes” policy. With clarity and honesty, Gwizdak shares the successes and failures that helped him grow his business – and shows that when we do good, even more good will come our way.

Gwizdak describes his authorship journey as a revelation.“When I started this book, it was meant to be about my sales approach. Then I came to realize that 'Karmic Selling' isn't even about selling. It's simply about doing good. I hope this book can help others see the value in living authentically and with a clean heart.” He isn't trying to sell a million copies.“If I can help my readers, that's good enough for me. This book reflects my lifelong approach to business, and Kormac brings that same spirit of kindness to consulting.”







An instant Amazon bestseller, 'Karmic Selling' is now available for purchase wherever books are sold, and readers can find related resources at , where Gwizdak offers helpful worksheets and checklists. He is also available for select speaking and coaching engagements.

About the Author, Stan Gwizdak

Stan Gwizdak is CEO of The Kormac Group, a results-driven management consulting firm that embodies his clean heart and commitment to serving others. As a chief executive and Six Sigma Master Black Belt, Gwizdak has spent 28 years leading operational transformations at General Electric, Honeywell, Textron, and more. He lives a life rooted in authenticity and seeking to help – not sell – every person he meets. Gwizdak believes in karma: doing good for others comes back to us. In his first book, 'Karmic Selling,' Gwizdak explains how to apply his clean-heart approach to the business world, giving readers practical tools to achieve lasting personal and professional success. Gwizdak lives with his family in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, please visit .

About The Kormac Group

Founded in 2014, The Kormac Group is an international management consulting firm committed to helping clients achieve real improvements in profitability and shareholder value. Kormac's small, expert teams deliver focused projects that meet client needs with exceptional speed and precision. The firm offers operational improvement, process enhancement, and value creation services in manufacturing environments of all kinds, including aerospace, automotive, oilfield services, chemicals, food, and medtech. Kormac helps leaders to address challenges in integrated supply chain and logistics, sales and operations planning, throughput, inventory management, labor and footprint optimization, safety, M&A, and more. The firm's Surgical Strike Methodology empowers them to serve clients with no minimum project size. For more information, please visit .

About Advantage Media Group

Advantage Media Group ( ) helps business leaders and professionals become the authority in their field through book publishing and marketing. Through the Forbes Books and Advantage Books imprints, the company has worked with more than 2,000 CEOs, business leaders and professionals to publish a book that helps them establish their authority and grow their business. The Charleston, SC-based Advantage was founded in 2005 and in 2016 launched a partnership with Forbes to create ForbesBooks.

