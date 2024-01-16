Presidency Spokesman Responds To Media Leaks On US Demands To Reform PA.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah / PNN /



In response to some media leaks about US demands for reforms in the Palestinian National Authority, the official presidential spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said that what is really required is to reform US policies towards the Palestinian people, and to stop supporting the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

Abu Rudeineh added that any necessary changes or reforms will be according to a Palestinian agenda, not an external agenda, and that continued attempts to undermine the independent national decision or the Palestine Liberation Organization will fail, as they failed in the past.

He called on the US administration to stop allowing Israel to continue violating international law, the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly, and the UN Security Council, stressing that the main demand is the necessity of serious, more reliable and effective work to end the occupation and embody the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, without which, any security or peace for anyone in the region will not be achieved

The official presidential spokesman said that the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip are an integral part of the responsibility of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and they are the red lines that will lead to achieving a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.