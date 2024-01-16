Palliative Care: Is Switzerland A Good Place For The Terminally Ill?

"I'm going to Switzerland." In some countries, this sentence is synonymous with the decision to opt for assisted suicide. The Alpine nation is one of the most liberal countries when it comes to assisted suicide, with around 1,500 people every year choosing to end their lives voluntarily.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.