Swiss Travellers To Be Allowed To Enter China Visa-Free

The announcement came ahead of the influential gathering of business leaders and policy makers in the ski resort town of Davos. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is among the most high-profile attendees this year at the World Economic Forum and, en route to the Alpine village, he stopped off on an official government visit with top Swiss officials.

+ Switzerland marks start of China's 'high-level exchange' with Europe

China is trying to open up its economy after years of Covid isolation by facilitating more cross-border exchanges. Beijing is specifically seeking closer ties with Europe to attract more visitors and foreign investment.

But only a few have made the cut. In November, China allowed citizens from five European nations including France, Germany and Italy to enter the country without a visa to boost domestic tourism.

