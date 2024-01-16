Goodbye To Plastic Reeds

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The third and final phase of Law 187, of December 2, 2020, which regulates the progressive reduction and replacement of single-use plastics, came into effect on December 31, 2023, making the marketing of plastic reeds prohibited.

The law specifies that plastic reeds used for the provision of, degenerative or rare diseases, people with disabilities, and older adults are not included. These reeds must be purchased in pharmacies and medical supply establishments with their respective medical prescription.











