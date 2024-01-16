Absent Husband Beats Wife For Sex

(MENAFN- The Post) HE had deserted his wife for 20 years.

But when he reappeared at their Thaba-Tseka home, the man, K'hoetha Khemane, 45, demanded sex from his wife whom he had last seen some two decades ago.

According to the police, Khemane left his wife around 2003, leaving his wife a four-month old baby, and only returned home this month.



The police say Khemane, who during his absence allegedly never took any role in supporting his family, then demanded to sleep with his wife.



She however refused on the grounds that she did not know his health status.



When she refused, he reportedly assaulted her severely.



The woman reported the matter to the district police's Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU).



Khemane was dragged before the Thaba-Tseka Magistrate's Court last week to answer charges of assault.



Senior Resident Magistrate 'Manapo Motebele remanded him in custody after he failed to pay M1 500 bail.



The Prosecutor was Samuel Letuka.



The police said the woman told them that when the man returned home from where he was for 20 years, the family sat them down and pleaded with her to welcome him back.



At first, she refused but she later relented to pressure and welcomed him back.



But she insisted that she could not be expected to have sex with a husband who she did not know his health status, an issue that infuriated the husband.



It is an offence under the Sexual Offences Act of 2003 to coerce a person to have sex where there is an application of force, whether explicit or implicit, direct or indirect, physical or psychological.



It is also a crime to use threats, whether verbal or through conduct, to force someone to have sex.



Marriage or any other relationship is not a defence under this Act where a spouse or partner could be reasonably suspected to have a sexually transmitted disease or other life-threatening disease.



The Act also says the accused cannot raise a defence when he had deserted the spouse.

Majara Molupe