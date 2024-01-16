Teaching Financial Literacy To Youths

(MENAFN- The Post) FIRST National Bank (FNB) and the Visionary Mentors Club have launched financial literacy programme for children aged between eight and 18 years.

The programme, the bank and the club said, seeks to equip young people with financial intelligence or ability to understand basic financial principles.

The programme will teach children the concepts of investment, savings, money management and entrepreneurship.

At least 20 children have already gone through basic training on finance, investments and savings. FNB and Visionary Mentors Club said they hope to market the programme so that more children can benefit.

The programme will run for 11 months.

Visionary Mentors meets with the children twice a month and mentors them on how to save, invest, start their own businesses and manage their finances.

The FNB head of retail, Nthabeleng Khoali, said the bank saw the need to address the challenges of money management that lead to debts.

Khoali said conscious of this problem the bank agreed to partner with Visionary Mentors Club to change people's lives.

“We believe that this programme will bring out a very positive impact to the children so that they know how to manage whatever amount they might have,” Khoali said.

The founder of Visionary Mentors, Nchakha Monyane, said their biggest aim is to develop habits and behaviours that will guide people when it comes to handling finances.

Monyane said they started the programme because they wanted to change the children's outlook regarding money, by starting when they were as young as possible.

“Knowledge of proper financial management will help them thrive so that when they reach a certain age they know how to set goals wisely,” Monyane said.

He said he is always thrilled when he sees the youths depositing their money at the ATMs and believes they will thrive in life by cultivating these simple habits of saving.

Speaking on behalf of parents, Matthew Tau said they had noticed positive changes among their children ever since they started attending the classes.

“For that matter we are thankful to Visionary Mentors,” Tau said.

Tau said their children were quite fortunate to be exposed to such wonderful programmes.

“I therefore urge other parents to embrace this opportunity,” he said.

“Their approach (children), when it comes to money, has changed,” he said.

“They now know that it is not everything they want that they will get.”

Mpolai Makhetha



