BIS Unveils Standardised Development And Building Regulations 2023

New Delhi, Jan 16 (KNN) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) released the Standardised Development and Building Regulations 2023 on Tuesday.

These regulations constitute a comprehensive framework dedicated to ensuring safety, accessibility, and sustainability in the construction sector, aligning with the National Building Code of India 2016 (NBC 2016).

The regulations are published in a special publication and it signifies a significant leap forward in revolutionising India's built environment, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Crafted with inspiration from global best practices, the regulations aim to bring uniformity by streamlining the structuring and detailing of development and building regulations across states, Union territories, and local bodies.

The origin of these standardised regulations stems from a meticulous project designed to promote the nationwide adoption of NBC 2016.

This initiative involved an exhaustive study of existing regulations nationwide, coupled with a comparative analysis of international best practices in land and building development. Workshops and discussions held nationwide gathered input and feedback, all of which were successfully integrated into the final document.

The forward-looking nature of the regulations is evident in their incorporation of innovative concepts, including EV charging stations, wind electricity generators, transferable development rights, transit-oriented development, high-security areas, and retirement homes.

The beneficiaries of these regulations span across various entities involved in the development of the built environment, including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Town and Country Planning Organisation (TCPO), State and Union Territory Governments, Local Bodies, Development Authorities, Cantonment Boards, Port Trusts, Zila and Gram Panchayats, and other relevant organisations.

To enhance accessibility, the document has been structured in a user-friendly manner, following the order of the development process. Explanatory notes precede each chapter, offering users insights into major highlights.

Additionally, standardised numbering facilitates easy navigation and identification of regulations, clauses, sub-clauses, tables, figures, annexes, and more.

Setting itself apart, the document eliminates ambiguity and ensures a seamless adoption process.

The use of plain language, comprehensive content, visual aids such as illustrations and flowcharts, and standardised numbering for easy translation into different languages contribute to its accessibility.

