Uttar Pradesh Adopts Virtual Hearings To Reform GST Dispute Resolution

(MENAFN- KNN India) Uttar Pradesh, Jan 16 (KNN) The State Tax Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh has issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at streamlining the tax dispute resolution through the integration of online platforms in a circular issued on Monday. This measure is designed to eliminate the necessity for physical presence, thereby increasing accessibility and convenience in the resolution process.

As part of this initiative, notices uploaded on the Boweb Portal will clearly communicate that taxpayers have the option to provide clarifications through the common portal.

This strategic move enables taxpayers to request Virtual Hearings via email, effectively addressing challenges associated with physical presence requirements.

Upon request, the officer will generate a meeting link using Virtual Hearing software such as Zoom or Google Meet, promptly sending it to the registered email ID of the taxpayer.

In cases where the presence of the taxpayer is believed necessary, the guidelines request the inclusion of the email ID of the concerned officer in the notice.

The emphasis on strict adherence to the guidelines ensures that Virtual Hearings are conducted at the specified time and date provided in the meeting link, ensuring an efficient and transparent dispute resolution process.

By embracing virtual technologies and eliminating geographical constraints, the move not only enhances efficiency but also aligns with the broader goal of ensuring transparency and ease of doing business within the GST system.

These guidelines were issued Under the provisions of Rule 45(13) and Section 28(2) of the VAT Act.

The comprehensive nature of these measures reflects the commitment of the State Tax Commissioner to modernise tax dispute resolution in Uttar Pradesh.

(KNN Bureau)