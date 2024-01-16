Safe Life Strengthens North American Reach By Acquiring Canadian Leader Aed4life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a Stockholm-based company with portfolio companies across Europe and North America, has expanded its reach in North America by acquiring AED4Life. This milestone builds upon the successful integrations of numerous acquisitions throughout North America, further establishing Safe Life's position to revolutionize the global defibrillation industry.

"We are excited to welcome AED4Life to Safe Life," states

Jimmy Eriksson, Safe Life CEO. "The acquisition aligns seamlessly with Safe Life's commitment to bolstering our market presence and enhancing our ability to deliver life-saving technology to our customers worldwide."

AED4Life has been a leader in the Canadian market. Russ and Lori King share their excitement about joining forces with Safe Life: "We are looking forward to partnering with the global leaders. Safe Life will further our mission of delivering life-saving equipment and saving more lives in Canada."

Matthew Spencer, Director of Safe Life North America expressed his appreciation. "AED4Life has been an industry leader and holds significant market share in Canada. We are excited to gain the expertise, leadership, and knowledge that Russ and Lori King bring to the Safe Life family of brands."

By uniting the strengths of Safe Life and its subsidiaries, the company has created powerful alliances, raising the bar for creativity and customer care. Which will contribute to creating safer communities through improving access to essential life-saving devices. Collectively, Safe Life has placed over 500,000 AEDs (Automated External Defibrillator) in the US, Canada, and Europe as the group continues to position itself as the leading AED provider in Europe and North America.

About Safe Life

Founded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focusing on providing life-saving equipment and related training. With a core business in AEDs, Safe Life has acquired numerous companies across Europe and North America since its inception.

