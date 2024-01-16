Meijer Opens Fairfax Market In Cleveland Innovation District

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Meijer opened Fairfax Market in Cleveland today, bringing a mix of fresh, local and convenient food at low prices to customers in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood. Fairfax Market is the retailer's fifth neighborhood market, and the first outside of Michigan. The store is part of a broader revitalization project designed to bolster economic activity, add jobs and bring nutritious, affordable food to the Cleveland Innovation District.

much potential for growth. We've spent the last year connecting with local vendors and asking neighbors what they'd like to see in the market," Fairfax Market Store Director Alan Jordan said. "As a result, we've worked to curate requested products and develop programs that will benefit our neighbors, such as multiple delivery options and on-site grocery pick-up."



Jordan and his team welcomed customers into the market with cheers and a round of applause, which was later followed by a ribbon-cutting event featuring remarks from Ward 6 Councilman and Council President Blaine Griffin, Cleveland Clinic CEO and President and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair Dr. Tom Mihaljevic,

Fairfax Renaissance Executive Director Denise VanLeer, Meijer Executive Chairman Hank Meijer and Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes.

"Meijer is committed to investing in the communities where our customers and team members live and work, and that same philosophy applies to our neighborhood stores like Fairfax Market," Keyes said. "We value the Northeast Ohio community and are excited to continue growing our presence here with our first grocery store in the City of Cleveland."

At 40,000 square feet, Fairfax Market offers a wide range of products, including fresh meat and deli items, fresh produce, a bakery, and Meijer and national brand items. It also carries more than 2,000 local products from 150 local vendors, including Cleveland Cold Brew Coffee, Micah's Supreme Sauce, PUR Spices, Akron Honey, Lemon Waves and beauty care products from Catlin Naturals, a local, black, woman-owned business.

Other market highlights include a 104-foot international section, with products from Cleveland and around the world, a large assortment of local beer and wine, and a floral department and gift shop featuring PaperCutz Vintage greeting cards and posters as well as paper flowers from Love, Anji. A 54-seat café space, open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., serves coffee, sandwiches, salads and other items from Saucy Coffee and sushi from Hissho Sushi. The team at Cleveland Mural, led by local artist Glen Infante, designed and painted a vibrantly colored fresh produce mural on the south side of the building, where customers enter from the parking ramp.

Located at 2190 E. 105th St., Fairfax Market offers 90 minutes of free parking for customers in the covered ramp next door, onsite grocery pickup, and delivery through Shipt, Instacart and DoorDash. The store offers the Meijer mPerks rewards program , which allows customers to earn points on purchases toward future savings, and accepts WIC and SNAP benefits. Fairfax Market is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"Food insecurity, or lack of access to healthy foods, is a growing problem across the country. As a social determinant of health, it can have a significant impact on a person's overall well-being," said Mihaljevic. "Cleveland Clinic and Meijer share a commitment to improving the health of the communities they serve, and we appreciate their dedication to ensuring healthy food is now accessible in the Fairfax neighborhood."



Meijer opened its first store in Ohio in 1981 and invested heavily in the state ever since. Upon the opening of Fairfax Market today, Meijer now employs more than 11,000 team members at 53 stores statewide and its distribution and manufacturing facilities in Tipp City and has plans for accelerated growth in Northeast Ohio. Approximately 50 team members are employed at the new market, where they earn competitive wages and have access to health and free education benefits, as well as a 401(k) program with a company match.

During the past week, Fairfax Market demonstrated its support of the community by donating to two local organizations. The retailer donated

$15,000

to the Fairfax Recreation Center, a community hub playing a central role in the social and physical well-being of the community for more than 50 years. In addition, the retailer donated

$10,000

to Karamu House, the oldest, producing African American theatre in the nation, featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture and listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

About Fairfax Market: Fairfax Market is a neighborhood grocery store operated by Meijer that focuses on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. Located in the Cleveland Innovation District, Fairfax Market is part of a mixed-use neighborhood revitalization project being developed in partnership with the City of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic, the Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation and Fairmount Properties. Fairfax Market will provide residents and businesses alike access to fresh food and easily accessible convenience items in a one-of-a-kind store. For more information, please visit or find Fairfax Market news and updates on Facebook

and Instagram .

