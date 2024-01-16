Galloway & Company, Inc. Acquires Studio For Housing Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Galloway & Company, Inc. , a national architecture and engineering firm, announced today its acquisition of Atlanta-based Studio for Housing Design, and its subsidiary Pucciano & Associates, creating a dynamic alignment of knowledge and culture.

Studio for Housing Design brings a strong portfolio of award-winning projects for multifamily, military, student, and HUD housing throughout the southeastern U.S., as well Texas and Colorado. Their projects have received several Pillars of the Industry Awards from the National Association of Home Builders, as well as recognition from the Urban Land Institute. The firm's 40 years of housing expertise will complement Galloway's extensive portfolio in the commercial, residential, industrial, and federal markets.

"Studio for Housing Design has a long-standing history of great projects. Their addition enhances our ability to execute work in the southeast and provides us a platform for further growth in the region," said Galloway President Dave Guetig.



Headquartered in Denver, Galloway's staff of more than 320 professionals provides a multidisciplinary approach to architecture and engineering that supports projects nationwide. The firm's active portfolio includes projects in 48 states.

Galloway has grown rapidly over the past 10 years, with 19% annual average growth. The firm's expansion began in 2013 with the opening of its first regional office in Salt Lake City. Since then, Galloway has added nine additional offices in Colorado, Utah, California, and Georgia. This is Galloway's fourth acquisition in the past four years.

Galloway's regional growth has also been accompanied by the addition of new services. Originally recognized for its civil engineering and fuel system design programs, Galloway has expanded to become a truly multidisciplinary firm. The firm now offers 13 in-house disciplines, including comprehensive architectural design and civil engineering services as well as survey, landscape architecture, and transportation engineering.



"This acquisition evolved from our desire to create opportunity for Galloway's staff and clients. It was a strategic decision as part of Galloway's overall growth plan to add capabilities and expand our regional influence in the southeast," said Galloway Director of Architecture Kristoffer Kenton.



Studio for Housing Design has continually focused on finding the right opportunities for its team while also building meaningful relationships within the community.

"Joining Galloway provides exciting opportunities for our clients as well as our team members," said Studio for Housing Design founder Fred Pucciano. "This expands everyone's capabilities tremendously. It also provides our longtime client relationships in the southeast with significantly enhanced resources, while also enabling our staff to grow professionally as part of the Galloway family."

The effective date of the acquisition was Nov. 10, 2023.

Studio for Housing Design will retain its Atlanta and Colorado and staff, and they will continue operations under the Galloway name.



