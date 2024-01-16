Creative Collaborators Set Their Sight On Connecting Community Celebration Around Solar Eclipse Apparel Designs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- You Tuber Bonnie Diczhazy and Screenwriter/Actor, Lenny Pinna have a long history of connecting community with their creative collaborations. Three decades ago they founded Ecclesia Theater at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio which brought diverse communities together through their imaginative theater offerings. Recently, on the Ecclesia Arts YouTube channel they produced the series pilot for a new proposed Limited TV Series, In The Name of Jamie Wakefield“Too Pretty For a Boy” which is geared toward connecting a wide range audience to a provocative period story.Their current collaborative synergy is expressed in their new“Art Meets Apparel” T-shirt and Tote designs for their branded company, BonLeo . They set their sight on the upcoming Solar Eclipse as a celebratory event that will manifest their core values to integrate diversity and connect community. Their expansive Solar Eclipse Collection: Connecting the Cosmic Community from Global to Local is an ambitious and well-thought-out concept of supporting community commonality while engaging with an extraordinary cosmic event.Lenny Pinna created the global design for“Solar Eclipse” using the primary colors-yellow, red and blue. The design cleverly aligns the sun and moon using the actual words“SOLAR” and ECLIPSE” with the“I” in eclipse representing the path of the eclipse's shadow on the earth. The essential global design is then localized to North America with red emblems representing USA, Canada and Mexico on the“shadowed earth.” The design is further localized with red“state” silhouettes representing the U.S. states which are in the direct path of the eclipse's shadow. Thus anyone can choose to be a part of the cosmic community celebration of the April 8th, 2024 Solar Eclipse from a global to local perspective by choosing to wear their particular location or perspective within the overall unifying design.Pinna also created an original Solar Eclipse ARTee & ARTote collection in which he utilized paint and markers as the medium. Each design is balanced in both color and spatial relations and includes the ring of fire and the crescent as the Moon moves in front of the Sun. There is also a Solar Eclipse ARTee & ARTote design that is branded specifically for Queen of the Girl Geeks which is Bonnie's YouTube Community.Bonnie Diczhazy translated the original designs into the digital medium and built the BonLeo Solar Eclipse Tees and Totes website, structuring the site to house over 100 products to choose from. Their hope is that BonLeo's Solar Eclipse designs will be worn by families, friends and communities on April 8, connecting folk in conversation and good will during and extraordinary event-a Solar Eclipse--which can powerfully remind everyone that we are all inter-connected and equally share the same earth as home--an important message that the Cosmic Universe is powerfully conveying, viscerally, and experientially at a time most needed in our world.To learn more about this project you can contact Bonnie Diczhazy or Lenny Pinna at: ...

