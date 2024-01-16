Iran Strikes Two Terror Bases In Pakistan: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Jan 17 (IANS) Iran on Tuesday "obliterated two key strongholds" of a terror group in Pakistan through precision missile and drone strikes, a media report said.
Significant bases belonging to the Jaysh al-Dhulm (Jeysh al-Adl) terrorist group on Pakistani soil were destroyed on Tuesday, Tasnim news agency reported, adding that these bases were "specifically targeted and successfully demolished" by a combination of missile and drone attacks.
The focal point of this operation was the region known as Kouh-Sabz (green mountain) in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, recognized as one of the largest hubs for the Jeysh al-Dhulm militants, the Iranian news agency reported.
According to Iranian media, the terrorist group was responsible for attack on a police station in Sistan and Balouchestan province's city of Rask, southeast of Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of 11 Iranian Police forces.
--IANS
sha/
MENAFN16012024000231011071ID1107728630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.