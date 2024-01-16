(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Agero Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Bolstering Driver Safety, Reducing Costs, and Elevating Customer Relations with Its Market-leading Position

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – January 16, 2024 – Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the digitalized roadside assistance services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Agero with the 2023 North American Company of the Year Award. The company is a provider of white-label roadside assistance and accident management software and services, helping client brands increase affinity and loyalty in the moments that matter most to their customers. Primarily operating as a business-to-business company, Agero creates a seamless experience for customers and service providers by utilizing cutting-edge technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to dispatch help quickly and efficiently when and where needed. Moreover, the company's commitment to safety and reliability has earned it a reputation for excellence and its dedication to customer satisfaction sets it apart as a leader in the field.

Agero's vision centers on developing and implementing advanced technology solutions in the automotive and insurance landscape with the stated purpose of increasing driver safety and helping businesses strengthen relations with their customers and policyholders. Agero's software solutions are built to address the specific needs of each stakeholder involved in the driver assistance service event: the consumer, the agent, the service provider and the client (including their agents and/or dealers) – providing transparency to each throughout the entire job. Clients can leverage Agero's dedicated contact center agent team or robust set of APIs to capture requests for assistance the way consumers are most comfortable. Then, Agero's intelligence dispatching tool, Swoop, leverages data from the company's robust and curated network of thousands of service providers, combined with 12 million yearly events to determine the best-suited provider for the job, enabling more efficient assistance during breakdown or accident situations. These solutions are configurable and feature analytics and reporting tools that provide valuable insights into roadside assistance operations, improving service quality and delivering a tailored experience for every user.

Silvana Rulet, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed,“Agero serves clients across various industry verticals, including automakers, insurance companies, dealerships, fleets and repair facilities. The company helps over 115 million drivers annually and works alongside a diverse national network of service providers. Moreover, it provides exceptional 24/7 roadside assistance customer service.”

Agero offers the most comprehensive portfolio in the market, which includes innovative solutions including the AI-powered digital dispatch platform Swoop and comprehensive accident management services. The platform utilizes AI and ML algorithms to efficiently connect stranded drivers with nearby providers based on location, service needed, and availability. Throughout its 50-year history, Agero has continuously received praise for its efficiency, customer-centric approach, and commitment to increasing safety on the road thanks to its focus on industry leadership and investments in innovation.

“Agero's accident management provides end-to-end support for automotive accidents with immediate response and recovery . It remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the overall best in digitalized roadside assistance services,” added Vishwas Shankar, director of Growth Opportunity Analytics at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Agero earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 North America Company of the Year Award in the digitalized roadside assistance services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Agero

Wherever drivers go, we're leading the way. As the #1 B2B, white-label provider of digital driver assistance services, Agero's mission is to reimagine the vehicle breakdown experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening our clients' relationships with their customers. We're pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes, and redefining them as digital, transparent, and connected.

The company has over 150 million vehicle coverage points in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and many others. Managing one of the largest national networks of independent service providers, Agero responds to approximately 12 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit

