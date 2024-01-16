Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



$25 million paid in capital

First-to-market, innovative detection technology – hardware + SaaS

Traction established and clear expansion path in three mega markets

Integration, licensing and white labelling could accelerate trajectory Robust IP protection

SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR)

is a provider of a game-changing transdermal (touch-based) alcohol detection technology that can improve workplace safety and provides advanced screening and monitoring solutions for the behavioral health industry.

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., and the seventh worldwide. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers tests positive for alcohol – the highest rate in the world. Despite these statistics, prevention and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN