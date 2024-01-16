420 With CNW - Study Says Most Cancer Survivors Using Cannabis See Significant Symptom Relief

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent study involving

1,886 individuals who have battled cancer

revealed that almost one-half of them, at some point, have utilized marijuana, either currently or in the past. Among those who turned to cannabis postdiagnosis, the primary motive was to alleviate symptoms such as pain and sleep disturbances. Notably, approximately 20% of cancer survivors currently resort to marijuana for relief from symptoms while actively undergoing cancer treatment.

The study , published in the“Cancer Survivorship Journal,” underscored the noteworthy prevalence of marijuana use among those who have...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN