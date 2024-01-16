(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) , a multistate cannabis operator and house of premium brands, has successfully closed on its previously announced acquisition of the Aleafia group of companies. According to the announcement, the combined companies are projected to generate C$140 million in distribution and retail annualized revenues

across North American and international sales channels, with realized annualized operating cost and cash synergies totaling more than C$12 million. The two companies together will now serve more than 2,500 retail locations throughout North America

and select distributors in emerging international markets. The Aleafia acquisition includes three core sales channels: recreational, medical and international; one of Canada's largest virtual medical cannabis clinics that provides quality cannabis products to patient subscribers in one of Canada's largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities; a 65,000-square-foot, federally licensed, EU-GMP specified cultivation, processing and packaging facility; and an established portfolio of loyal cannabis brands in both adult-use (recreational) and medical channels.

“We are excited to announce the successful closing of our acquisition of the Aleafia group of companies,” said Red White & Bloom president Colby De Zen in the press release.“This pivotal moment signifies a transformative phase for RWB's future, strengthening our presence in legal markets across North America and positioning us for global expansion. The integration of Aleafia's brand portfolio and assets, combined with our acclaimed Platinum Vape brand, generates a robust footprint across recreational, medical and international sales channels. Furthermore, we anticipate achieving annual synergies exceeding C$12 million between RWB and the Aleafia purchased entities while promoting revenue growth, margin contribution and value for all shareholders.”

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom is a multistate cannabis operator and house of premium brands in the U.S. legal cannabis sector, the Canadian cannabis market and certain international jurisdictions. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major U.S. markets, including Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, Michigan and Ohio, and the Canadian and international markets by virtue of its acquisition of the Aleafia group of companies. For more information about the company, please visit

.

