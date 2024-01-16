Investornewsbreaks Ideanomics Inc.'S (NASDAQ: IDEX) WAVE Subsidiary Announces Update On Inductive-Charging Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WAVE Charging , a wholly owned subsidiary of

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX)

and developer of high-power, wireless inductive charging solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, today provided an update on its 500kW ultra-fast wireless charging system developed in conjunction with Cummins Inc. and the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”). WAVE has continued development work on the system and toward its deployment. In partnership with Cummins, Venture Logistics and the DOE, WAVE plans to deploy and demonstrate the innovative 500kW wireless inductive charger to move cargo at a Venture Logistics facility in the Midwest.“Our demonstration project with Venture Logistics will show that for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles that demand perpetual operations and require charging infrastructure, wireless charging is the most effective solution at scale,” said Robin Mackie, COO of Ideanomics, WAVE's parent company.“We're demonstrating that electric heavy-duty vehicles can operate continuously, recharging during their regular operations. The advantages of this technology are evident: fleet operators enhance efficiency by eliminating vehicle downtime spent refueling or connecting to a central depot.”

