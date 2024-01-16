Investornewsbreaks - SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Selected By Navix Health In 'Significant Milestone' Collaboration Advancing Digital Health

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOBRSafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, has been selected as an exclusive alcohol data partner by Navix Health, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technologies. Navis Health made the announcement last week. According to the announcement, Navix Health will be integrating SOBRsafe's transdermal detection solutions into its proprietary Navix Hub(TM), which is a fully unified facility and practice management software for behavioral health.“With the integration of the SOBRsafe technology, Navix Hub customers can augment current operations with touch-based alcohol monitoring, the results flowing directly into their client records platform,” the announcement stated.“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing digital health and bolstering patient-centric care.”

To view the full press release, visit



About SOBR Safe Inc.



SOBRsafe offers an advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology that detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive, inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, transportation, oil and gas, judicial and consumer markets. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (SOBRcheck), wearable use (SOBRsure) and licensing/white labeling. SOBRsafe is

creating a culture of prevention and support. For more information about SOBRsafe, visit



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN