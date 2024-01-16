(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Ucore, a company engaged in the exploration for and separation and scalable production of REEs in Canada and the US, views China's recent ban on the export of technology to produce rare earth permanent magnets as an opportunity

Through this ban, the company looks to grow and assert its dominance in the sector, all while doing away with dependence on China

This is made possible by its RapidSX(TM) technology, which it has been slowly perfecting It is also made possible by its

Demonstration Program, along with its Louisianna facility that sets it on track to separating friendly REEs and OEMs by 2025

Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) , engaged in the exploration for and separation and scalable production of rare earth elements (“REEs”) in Canada and the U.S., is looking to double down on its unique method of separation and refining of rare earth elements, an approach that it is confident will assert its market dominance, and stamp its position as an industry leader. This comes in the wake of China announcing a ban on the export of technology to produce rare earth permanent magnets, along with the ban on technology associated with the separation of REEs in what experts in the field have termed as an“REE race” ( ).

On December 21, 2023, China announced that it had banned all exports of technology to produce rare earth permanent magnets, citing national security concerns. It also confirmed the existing ban on technology associated with separating REEs. This followed the introduction of export permits for...

