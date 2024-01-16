Mazar-I-Sharif Residents Irked By Growing Air Pollution

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Some residents in northern Balkh province have complained against growing air pollution and asked the government to take steps in keeping the air clean.

Shaista Gul, the resident of Mazar-i-Sharif, said a large number of old vehicles running on the roads and smoke coming out of general salons, factories and hotels were main reasons behind growing air pollution.

“The air is very much polluted, there is Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), dust and other things contributed to the growing air pollution and it resulted in a number of diseases in the society.”

Javid Ghafoori, another resident of Mazar-i-Sharif, said the government should prevent the country from importing low-quality oil, burning below the standard items in bricks factories, preventing the operation of outdated vehicles and factories that burned below the standard items in the city. All these activities cause air pollution and generated different types of diseases.

“In Winter season some factories, kilns and homes burned different types of items and old vehicles are driven on Mazar-i-Sharif roads which are the main causes of air pollution and it should be prevented,” he said.

Health experts also termed air pollution as main reason behind growing seasonal diseases.

Mohammad Haroon Niyazi, an internal diseases expert, said growing air pollution had increased the threat of diseases and added families should pay greater attention to their health during winter.

“Air pollution has a very bad effect on a healthy child because it promote respiratory diseases, the child's body needs fresh air and a clean environment. When the air is polluted, the body can't be active. That's why the respiratory disease is castrated, prevent air pollution and keep your children clean.”

Mohammad Mohammadi, head of the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), said growing number of vehicles and the use of different types of items for burning caused growing air pollution, adding that efforts were underway to control the situation.

He said most general salons lacked the smoke filtering system in Mazar-i-Sharif.

He termed public cooperation vital in eliminating air pollution and asked them to stop burning materials that contribute to air pollution.

