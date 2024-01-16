Auto Mobility Is The New Official Geely Importer In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Geely Holding Group, the leading Chinese automobile manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Auto Mobility as the new importer of Geely cars in Egypt, offering a brand-new customer ownership experience.

Auto Mobility held a launch event to introduce its strategic long-term partnership with Geely as well as present the all-new Geely Coolray to Egypt's automotive market. The new Coolray is ready for purchase with immediate delivery exclusively at Auto Mobility.



The event witnessed the virtual attendance of Mr. Michael Song, General Manager of Geely Automotive International Corporation (GAIC), alongside the presence of Mr. Fahad Alghanim, Chairman of Auto Mobility, Mr. Allen Yang, Director of Africa Business Unit of GAIC, Mr. Osman Abdelmoneim, Managing Director of Auto Mobility, Mr. Bernhard Schoof, Powertrain Expert, R&D Center at GAIC, in addition to Mr. Ibrahim El Organi, Chairman of Organi Group, representatives of the Chinese embassy, and a group of Auto Mobility senior officials, distributors, media, influencers, and other stakeholders.



Auto Mobility was established in 2023 as per an alliance among the Middle East's trailblazing automotive experts; the Kuwaiti“Ali Alghanim & Sons Automotive Company”, the Saudi“Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company”, and the Egyptian“Organi Group”.

Elaborating on the company's visionary strategy in the Egyptian market, Mr. Fahad Alghanim, Chairman of Auto Mobility, said:“We are pleased to be the new importer for Geely in Egypt, providing superior sales and after-sales services to our customer.”

He added:“Egypt is one of the biggest strategic markets in the region, which showed an inspiring elasticity to the global economic crises that makes it a distinguished investment destination. Auto Mobility plans to invest USD100M in the Egyptian market, which will allow us to provide a consistent flow of vehicles as well as launch CKD production in late 2024, expanding the Geely model portfolio in Egypt.”



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Michael Song, General Manager of Geely Automotive International Corporation (GAIC), said:“It is an honour to witness the launch of Auto Mobility on such a beautiful evening and to welcome the launch of Geely's world's best-selling model Coolray. With the deepening of Geely's globalization strategy and expansion of overseas markets, we have adopted a flexible operating strategy; an in-depth localization, comprehensive aggregate resources from various channels, and work together to realize Geely's brand development in Egypt.”



Expressing his delight of this partnership, Mr. Allen Yang, Director of Africa Business Unit at Geely Automotive International Corporation (GAIC) said:“Today is a remarkable day, representing the implementation of the long-term strategy between Geely and Ali Alghanim & Sons. We are going to continue the successful story in Egypt, cooperating in CBU-vehicle importation, CKD-vehicle local assembly and other relevant segments.”



For the first time in Egypt, Auto Mobility has unveiled during the event the all-new Geely Coolray 2024 as an“intelligent SUV” with an overall upgrading in design, powertrain, technology, and safety, bound to revolutionize the local automotive industry.



The all-new Coolray 2024 is energized by its 4-cylinder 1500cc turbocharged engine and a 174 horse power, 290 Nm of torque and is mated to a 7-speed DCT, designed to unleash customers' desire for a mind-blowing adventure with its young spirit and edgy interior and exterior designs.



The car comes in three option profiles: Comfort, Premium and Sport, alongside the Sport Plus version that is embellished exclusively with the lavender colour that changes depending on the lighting.

The three all-new Coolray 2024 option profiles are priced at EGP 1,089,900, and EGP 1,164,900 and EGP 1,289,900 respectively. The Sport Plus is priced at: EGP 1,319,900



Mr. Osman Abdelmoneim, CEO of Auto Mobility, has stressed on the company's unwavering commitment to providing hassle-free customer experience, saying:“We are ready to serve the Egyptian market which continues to show strong demand, while delivering best-in-class Geely vehicles combined with seamless Auto Mobility services to our customers. Today is only the beginning. He also added:“To celebrate our launch with our customers and to take into account the rising cost of ownership, we are offering a special campaign of a 3 years and/or 60,000 km service & maintenance contract for all models, as well as, 6 years and/or 200,000 km manufacturer warranty for the new Coolray.”

Entrenching its customer services network, Mr. Abdelmoneim has announced the launching of Auto Mobility offerings with four large dealer distribution partners. They are B Auto, El Masriya Auto, Xpress Egypt for Trading (covering greater Cairo), and Matic (covering Alexandria). Each partner has built a facility exclusively for Geely in accordance to the Geely CI.

Mr. Bernhard Schoof, Powertrain Expert, R&D Center at GAIC, provided an overview of the technological prowess that the Geely Group has developed, highlighting the new technology in the all-new Coolray.