Czech President Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel arrived on Tuesday evening in Doha on an official visit to the country.

Pavel and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Czech Republic Nasser bin Ibrahim Al Lingawi, and the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the State of Qatar Petr Chalupecky.

