Talabat Joins Moci's '1,000 Opportunities' Initiative

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) talabat has joined the '1,000 Opportunities' initiative by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), which aims to foster collaborations between the public and private sectors, creating a dynamic platform for local investors to engage with major national and international companies operating in the country.

talabat is now available on the electronic platform, reaffirming its already continued commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030 and playing a pivotal role in benefiting various sectors, a statement said yesterday.

Francisco Miguel De Sousa, managing director of talabat Qatar, stated:“talabat is honoured to join the '1,000 Opportunities' initiative, reflecting our brands' dedication to contributing to the economic growth of Qatar.

“As a prominent figure in the technology and food industry, we understand the significance of nurturing forward-thinking strategic partnerships and cultivating a dynamic business environment. This initiative not only resonates with the national vision but also presents opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.”

The '1,000 Opportunities' initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of service providers, localise supply chains, and contribute to the production of national products, reducing imports and promoting self-sufficiency. This strategic move will make local products more competitive in terms of both price and quality, further strengthening Qatar's economic landscape, the statement added.

